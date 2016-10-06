70º

Quince videos que muestran la furia del huracán Matthew

Las imágenes fueron captadas en Las Bahamas
Varias zonas resultaron inundadas en Las Bahamas.
Foto: (Twitter)
Por: Primera Hora

En las últimas horas, las redes sociales han sido testigo de la fuerza del poderoso huracán Matthew con vídeos y fotos de usuarios que se encuentran en las zonas afectadas por el sistema.

En Las Bahamas, donde el fenómeno actualmente está descargando toda su furia, los vídeos son aterradores.

Aquí algunos de ellos:


 

