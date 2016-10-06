Quince videos que muestran la furia del huracán Matthew

En las últimas horas, las redes sociales han sido testigo de la fuerza del poderoso huracán Matthew con vídeos y fotos de usuarios que se encuentran en las zonas afectadas por el sistema.
En Las Bahamas, donde el fenómeno actualmente está descargando toda su furia, los vídeos son aterradores.
Aquí algunos de ellos:
Areas in the #Bahamas affected by #HurricaneMatthew src:MarlonJohnson pic.twitter.com/wRdulr4KTn
Incredible #Hurricane #Matthew video coming in from #Nassau #Bahamas, roof blowing off a home. They just evacuated! Video: Jose Ageeb pic.twitter.com/2He1tgrSmL
Auch #Bahamas #Toyota #Matthew #HurricaneMatthew ⚡🌀🌬️🌩️ pic.twitter.com/gRgwmoHmvt
#Bahamas right now #Matthew #HurricaneMatthew 🌀🌬️🌩️ @AndreCastillejo pic.twitter.com/esscEIuFeh
It’s just getting stronger. It’s almost as if there are mesovorticies within the eyewall winds. Unreal stuff. #Matthew pic.twitter.com/k4MStB8yz7
This is a visual posted today from Nassau, Bahamas of what’s headed our way. #HurricaneMatthew pic.twitter.com/3uzMxFaoap
#Hurricane #MATTHEW‘s backside, after wind reversed & started to lessen. Seems inner eyewall missed us by hair, but we had wild conditions. pic.twitter.com/Fkf5n9VFGp
Just before 10 am in #Nassau. #MATTHEW pic.twitter.com/e7dpyesXD9
My friend’s cousin Garlan Rolle who is police officer in Nassau took this! Wow! #Matthew #Bahamas #HurricaneMatthew #wkrn pic.twitter.com/iQd6uBUi5c
Video from our room. #HurricaneMatthew #Bahamas pic.twitter.com/T6AqKe1bN1
#HurricaneMatthew view of Bahamas customs parking lot pic.twitter.com/JcOv1ZjllI
Strong winds and heavy rain pounding the Bahamas this morning @spann @JimCantore pic.twitter.com/D5ADD4Qztx
