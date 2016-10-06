Quince videos que muestran la furia del huracán Matthew

Las imágenes fueron captadas en Las Bahamas

En las últimas horas, las redes sociales han sido testigo de la fuerza del poderoso huracán Matthew con vídeos y fotos de usuarios que se encuentran en las zonas afectadas por el sistema.

En Las Bahamas, donde el fenómeno actualmente está descargando toda su furia, los vídeos son aterradores.

Aquí algunos de ellos:





It’s just getting stronger. It’s almost as if there are mesovorticies within the eyewall winds. Unreal stuff. #Matthew pic.twitter.com/k4MStB8yz7 — Kevin Bente (@KBente95) October 6, 2016

This is a visual posted today from Nassau, Bahamas of what’s headed our way. #HurricaneMatthew pic.twitter.com/3uzMxFaoap — News4JAX (@wjxt4) October 6, 2016

#Hurricane #MATTHEW‘s backside, after wind reversed & started to lessen. Seems inner eyewall missed us by hair, but we had wild conditions. pic.twitter.com/Fkf5n9VFGp — Josh Morgerman (@iCyclone) October 6, 2016



