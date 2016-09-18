66º

¡Conoce a todos los ganadores de la noche de los Premios Emmy 2016!
Premios Emmy 2016: Lista de todos los ganadores
Foto: ABC
Por: Armando Tinoco

En la noche de los Premios Emmy 2016 se celebra lo mejor de la televisión. Los galardones se entregan en los géneros de comedia, reality, y drama.

Este año Jimmy Kimmel es el conductor del evento que sin duda hará reír al público presente y en casa con su particular estilo de humor.

¡Mira la lista completa de ganadores y descubre si ganaron tus favoritos!

Mejor Actor de Reparto – Comedia: Louie Anderson, “Baskets”

Mejor Guión – Comedia: Aziz Ansari y Alan Young, “Master of None”

Mejor Actriz de Reparto – Comedia: Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Mejor Director – Comedia: Jill Soloway, “Transparent”

Mejor Actriz – Comedia: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “VEEP”

Mejor Actor – Comedia: Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent”

Mejor Programa de Competencia – Reality: “The Voice”

Mejor Guión – Serie Limitada o Película: D.V. DeVincentis, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Mejor Actriz de Reparto – Serie Limitada o Película: Regina King, “American Crime”

Mejor Director – Serie Limitada o Película: Susanne Bier, “The Night Manager”

Mejor Actor de Reparto – Serie Limitada o Película: Sterling K. Brown, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Mejor Actriz – Serie Limitada o Película: Sarah Paulson, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Mejor Actor – Serie Limitada o Película: Courtney B. Vance, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Mejor Película en Televisión: “Sherlock: The Abominable Bride”

Mejor Serie Limitada: “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Mejor Guión – Variedad: Patton Oswalt, “Talking For Clapping”

Mejor Talk Show – Variedad: “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

Mejor Dirección, Especial Variedad: “Grease Live”

Mejor Programa de Sketches – Variedad: “Key & Peele”

Mejor Guión – Drama: David Benioff y D.B. Weiss, “Game of Thrones”

Mejor Actriz de Reparto – Drama: Maggie Smith, “Downton Abbey”

Mejor Director – Drama: Miguel Sapochnik, “Game of Thrones”

Mejor Actor de Reparto – Drama: Ben Mendelsohn, “Bloodline”

Mejor Actor – Drama: Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”

Mejor Actriz – Drama: Tatiana Maslany, “Orphan Black”

Mejor Serie – Comedia: “VEEP”

Mejor Serie – Drama: “Game of Thrones”

